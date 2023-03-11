Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Hits $391.54 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $20,271.59 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $391.54 billion and $32.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00543063 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00160037 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035239 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,314,550 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
