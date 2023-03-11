BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.