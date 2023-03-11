Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

Bionomics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

