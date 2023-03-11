Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

