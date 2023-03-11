Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Bionomics Price Performance
Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
