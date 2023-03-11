Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.70 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.07). 207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.08).

Biome Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.35 million, a PE ratio of -317.86 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

