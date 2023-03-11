Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,456,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

BIIB stock opened at $256.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

