Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) rose 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 409 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.81). Approximately 107,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 19,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.21).

Billington Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,750.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.55.

About Billington



Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

