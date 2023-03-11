Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWCB opened at $10.03 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

