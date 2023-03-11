BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Down 4.1%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 287,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 424,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBKCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on BIGG Digital Assets from $0.81 to $0.64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Singular Research cut BIGG Digital Assets to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.