Benson Hill (BHIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Benson Hill Stock Down 5.6 %

Benson Hill stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.54. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Benson Hill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.