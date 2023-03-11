Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.91 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $159.51 million and $2.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.31 or 0.07117721 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

