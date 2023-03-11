BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.68

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.68 and traded as high as $79.79. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $79.53, with a volume of 438 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($63.83) to €66.00 ($70.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.58.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

