BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.97

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.97 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.85 ($0.29). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30), with a volume of 711,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £102.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.95.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

