Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $18.46 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

