Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $310.57 million and $30.67 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,211,084 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

