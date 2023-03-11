Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.12

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €47.12 ($50.13) and traded as high as €48.27 ($51.35). Basf shares last traded at €48.02 ($51.08), with a volume of 2,279,063 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.13. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

