Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.12

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €47.12 ($50.13) and traded as high as €48.27 ($51.35). Basf shares last traded at €48.02 ($51.08), with a volume of 2,279,063 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Basf Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

