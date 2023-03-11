Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $19.02 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

