Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Greenridge Global

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Greenridge Global in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
