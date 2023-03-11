Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $230.86 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

