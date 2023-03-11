Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 0.9%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 11,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 51,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.02.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges internationally. The company provides a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

