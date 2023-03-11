Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Down 4.5%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.14. 446,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 921,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

