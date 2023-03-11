Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

BPHLY remained flat at C$38.55 on Friday. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.99. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$28.97 and a 52 week high of C$41.53.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

(Get Rating)

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.