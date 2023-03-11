Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 337.3% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 52,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

