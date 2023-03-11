Bank of America Lowers Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 344

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Haleon Stock Performance

LON:HLN opened at GBX 317.55 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,132.09. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.96.

Haleon Announces Dividend

About Haleon

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

