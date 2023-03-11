B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 197.8% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 makes up 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,829. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
