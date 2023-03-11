B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $307.72

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 307.72 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 330.22 ($3.97). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 328 ($3.94), with a volume of 10,160 shares.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £120.87 million, a PE ratio of 472.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 327.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 307.98. The company has a current ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is 434.78%.

Insider Transactions at B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In other news, insider Brian Marsh sold 552,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £1,639,440 ($1,971,428.57). Insiders own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

