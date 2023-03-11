Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Down 6.7%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $42.62. Approximately 112,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 282,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 52.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

