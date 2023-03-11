Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

AXON opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

