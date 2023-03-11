AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in February

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,779,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Price Performance

AVVH stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. 1,085,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,317. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

