Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 1.0 %

AVGR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

