Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 561.0% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,340. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

