Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a growth of 561.0% from the February 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,340. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
