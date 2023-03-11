Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $245.58 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $245.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,589,230 coins and its circulating supply is 325,526,510 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

