Avalanche 1-Day Volume Hits $245.96 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.28 or 0.00070246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $245.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,588,545 coins and its circulating supply is 325,525,825 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.