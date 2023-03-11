Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 720,600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 10,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CBWTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 536,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

