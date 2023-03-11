Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in February

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 720,600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 10,534,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
CBWTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 536,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.