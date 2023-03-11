AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,421.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,455.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,377.93. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

