AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AutoNation Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $138.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
