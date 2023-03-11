AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

AudioCodes Trading Down 3.5 %

AudioCodes stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also

