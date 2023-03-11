Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

AAWW stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 577,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $70,641,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

