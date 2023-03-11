ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.14. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 305,007 shares trading hands.

ATAC Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.49.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

