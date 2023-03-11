AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £130 ($156.33) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £135 ($162.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.90) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.05 ($143.16).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.5 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.98 ($128.64) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,171 ($110.28) and a 1-year high of £128.28 ($154.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,078.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 13,579.55%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.