AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 333.1% in February

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 333.1% from the February 13th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13,500.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.84. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $144.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

