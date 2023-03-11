Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $13.97. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 94,344 shares changing hands.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

