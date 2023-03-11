Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY remained flat at $13.99 during trading hours on Friday. 92,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

