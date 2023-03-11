Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. 1,089,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

