Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,861 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $5,446,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth $1,610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. 115,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.83.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

