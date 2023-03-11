Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,685 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Oportun Financial worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,866. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

