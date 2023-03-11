Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 17,618,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

