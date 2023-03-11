Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

FEZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,430. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

