Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $193.26. 6,310,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,313. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $264.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day moving average of $196.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

