Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.08. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

